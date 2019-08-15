Outbrain CEO: Facebook, Google should monitor online election discourse

The online content distribution platform Outbrain has asked the Central Elections Committee (CEC) to call on Facebook and Google to monitor online discourse related to the election, according to a report by the Israeli business publication CTech.





According to the report, the request came directly from Outbrain’s CEO and co-founder, Yaron Galai, who said that more than anyone, leading content publishers have a responsibility to adhere to strict ethical guidelines during an election season.

Galai noted that ahead of the April election, his company set clear boundaries for content and advertising companies and banned negative stories generated by competing candidates. He said he will do the same for the Sept. 17 election, but add an additional layer of protection by banning the distribution through Outbrain of campaign articles or ads that humiliate, disparage or incite against another candidate, party or population group.

CTech said the CEC confirmed receipt of Galai’s letter.

The CTech report comes on the same day that Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg told a Tel Aviv conference that the social media giant was taking measures to fact-check content and minimize "potential harm" during Israel's election, and that the company is committed to investing “in safety in the lead-up to elections in Israel.”

