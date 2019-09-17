PM Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot: These are very close elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife cast their ballots in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.





"President [Donald] Trump said yesterday that these are close elections, I can reaffirm to you this morning that these are very close [elections]," said Netanyahu. "I call on all citizens of Israel to come and vote, like my wife and I have come and voted. Good luck."

"We, my wife and I, voted Mahal (the ballot slip for Likud)," confirmed Netanyahu outside the polling station on Facebook live. "We're asking all of you to do this. The only way for us to succeed is for you not to waste your vote on other parties that won't pass [the election threshold] like Otzma [Yehudit]. Don't waste [your vote] on parties that will pass like [Naftali] Bennet and [Ayelet] Shaked. Bring the vote to Mahal."

"Go to the beach after [you vote]," stressed Netanyahu. "Bring your neighbors. Bring your children. Bring your friends. Bring everyone, the whole road, and vote Mahal because otherwise we receive [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid as prime ministers. Gantz said yesterday that he would actualize the policies of Meretz and Labor. I know you don't want this."

