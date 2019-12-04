Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevents Likud leadership race

Two weeks after agreeing to hold a Likud leadership race within six weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked an effort to initiate the race.Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa'ar had hoped to hold the race by next Wednesday's deadline to form a government, in hopes of winning the race and preventing a third election in under a year. But a Likud central committee meeting that was initially set for Thursday that was supposed to approve the leadership race will instead convene on Sunday and deal only with a much less controversial issue.The central committee will vote only on cancelling a primary for the Likud's Knesset list if the parliament is dispersed Wednesday night. "A decision on primaries for head of Likud will be made later if we end up getting dragged to elections," a Likud spokesman said. In an interview before the decision was announced, Sa'ar told Channel 13 that he was very worried that the Likud could lose the next general election.