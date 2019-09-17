Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Residents of Gaza border community boycott voting in protest

"I don't believe in any candidate, none of them give me a feeling of security."

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 17, 2019 16:59
1 minute read.
RESIDENTS OF Sderot protest on Tuesday against the government’s decision to accept a ceasefire with

RESIDENTS OF Sderot protest on Tuesday against the government’s decision to accept a ceasefire with Hamas. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Moran-Hila Madmoni, a resident of Sderot - one of the towns most heavily bombarded with Gaza rocket fire - decided to gather other area residents to go to the ballots, not to vote, but to protest.

Instead of putting a white note with a party name on it, protesters will be slipping a "red note" into their voting envelopes. This being a reference to the 'red alert' alarm that warns of incoming rockets, an alarm too familiar for their ears.


In an interview with Sderotnet, she said "I choose a red note. I don't choose to give my voice to any candidate because I didn't find one. This is the protest that should be going on in the Gaza border communities."

"I don't believe in any candidate, none of them give me a feeling of security."

In a post she published before ballots were opened Tuesday morning, she explained her decision. "A lot of people are saying that by doing this I'm strengthening the other side. Right wingers claim I'm from the left, or sponsored by the New Israel Fund, left-wingers say I'm weakening them and strengthening the right. I just think it's sad that the whole discussion now is all about left vs. right. It's all one big dichotomy and in the space between there's a large public that seems to go overlooked."

"I know and understand that 'every vote counts', but a protest can influence differently. I'm not trying to change the Knesset's lineup, I'm trying to change their decision-making process."



Residents of Gaza border communities experienced a good amount of desperation over the past two decades, so much so that it might even affect the outcome of the elections.

Voting trends in Sderot have heavily favored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party in recent elections, drawing criticism from the left claiming residents are voting against their own security interests.


Related Content

Nahal Brigade soldiers vote in Israel's September 2019 elections
September 17, 2019
Pausing their drill to vote

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut