Results of Likud Primaries start trickling in

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant.
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Preliminary results of the Likud Primaries have slowly started trickling in as the race for results begins.
Channel 12 news reported that a number of polling stations in Jerusalem show that Construction Minister Yoav Galant and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein are leading in the capital.
Also high in the Jerusalem rankings is former mayoral candidate Zeev Elkin, coalition chairman David Amsalem, and David Bitan.
A partial count of the polling stations in Tel Aviv showed that Yuli Edelstein is currently leading. The leading players in Ramat Gan are Yoav Galant, Israel Katz and Yoav Gamliel.
In Tekoa, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's major rival, Gideon Sa'ar was leading, together with Yariv Levin and Yisrael Katz.
Results for the Likud Primaries are expected to be released early on Wednesday morning.
Jerusalem saw a voter turnout of 5,685 out of over 10,000 voters in the city, while Tel Aviv only saw 6,491 voters out of 11, 656 party members, which is lower than in previous years. The highest turnouts were in the Shfela region, the Galil and the Negev.
Polls were closed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. Among the 120,000 Likud voters, 69,719 members of the party voted in total.
The final turnout was 58%. This is an increase compared with the previous primaries, In 2015, only 52% of Likud party members voted in the primaries.
