Reuven Rivlin, an early bird voter

President Reuven Rivlin will be an early bird voter on Tuesday. He is due to cast his vote at 9 a.m.



Unlike his four immediate predecessors, whose private homes were not in Jerusalem, Rivlin will not be voting at the School for the Arts which is the nearest polling station to the President's residence. He will be voting at the Yefe School in Beit Hakerem which is close to his private abode.

Likewise, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be voting at the same polling station as his neighbors, who will cast their ballots at a school in the capital's Kaf Tet B'November Street in the old Katamon neighborhood. The Netanyahu family will be voting at the David and Paula Ben Gurion School, which is closer to their private residence.This may possibly be the last time that they vote in Jerusalem unless there is a third round of elections.But if a new government is formed, the Netanyahus may not be resident of Jerusalem by the time the next elections roll around.Chances are high that their home in Caesarea, which is their weekend retreat, may become their permanent place of domicile.Meanwhile, Rivlin has not yet decided when to begin consultations with the different parties which pass the threshold.It is customary to begin consultations once the chairman of the Central Elections Committee officially announces the final results a week after the elections.But in the April elections this year, Rivlin did not wait that long, his spokeswoman Naomi Toledano recalled, and with the consent of Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer began consultations on the Sunday and Monday after the results were known, and already on the Tuesday after the elections tasked Netanyahu with forming a government.Netanyahu did not return the mandate when he failed to do so, and instead called for the dissolution of the Knesset, resulting in new elections. The new elections have cost the nation millions of shekels which could have been directed to social welfare needs.Technically, said Toledano, consultations could already begin on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but no decision will be taken until the elections are over.Rivlin would not have much time on Thursday morning as he has to attend the memorial service for President Shimon Peres on Mount Herzl. Wednesday marks the third anniversary of his passing.It should be remembered that the president is not duty bound to give the mandate to the leader of the party with the largest number of combined seats based on the recommendations of the various parties. It is presumed that he will, but in the event of another failure to form a coalition, the president is free to transfer the mandate to another member of Knesset – that is, if the mandate is returned to him.Rivlin has publicly stated more than once that he will do anything in his power to prevent a third round of elections, but it's possible that his hands may once again be tied.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });