Reuven Rivlin on election day, 'I feel a sense of deep shame'

President Reuven Rivlin called on all Israeli citizens to vote, after exercising his own right to vote on Monday morning. "This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don't feel like celebrating. I only feel a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens," Rivlin said after voting in the polling station based in the "Yefe Nof" elementary school in Jerusalem. "We don't deserve another awful and grubby election campaign like the one that ends today and we don't deserve this never-ending instability. We just don't deserve this. We deserve a government that works for us."And so," he continued, "I am asking of you to go vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard," he continued."I sincerely hope that we will only see you for the next elections again in 2024, or at least to never see another elections as the president of this dear country." Under Israeli law, the president can decide whom to task with forming a coalition. While there is a tradition the president appoints the MK with the largest number of seats in his favor, a president could in theory decide someone else is likelier to succeed. Maariv, the Post's sister publication in Hebrew, contributed to this post.