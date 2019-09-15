Seven more myths from Netanyahu -Fact checking

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued his marathon of interviews with the Hebrew media ahead of Tuesday’s election.



After an examination of what Netanyahu said over the past two weeks that found that not everything that he said was entirely accurate was published in Friday’s Jerusalem Post, here are seven more incorrect statements he has made in interviews since then:

In a Channel 13 interview on Saturday night, Ayala Hasson asked him how many rockets have been fired in the last year and a half. After he answered “A few hundred,” Hasson corrected him and said 1,800.Netanyahu told both Army Radio’s Yani Cozin and Channel 13’s Udi Segal in interviews on Sunday that he has interviewed with Al Jazeera. “I interviewed there, and there they let me talk,” he said. But sources at Al-Jazeera said that not only has Netanyahu not interviewed with the network, neither have any of his cabinet ministers since Naftali Bennett in 2014. Al-Jazeera Jerusalem producer Mimi Daher, tweeted an interview request to Netanyahu on Sunday night.Netanyahu keeps saying that his competition in Blue and White, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, supported the international community’s JCPOA deal with Iran . Lapid’s efforts against the deal were reported in Friday’s article. Gantz pointed out on Sunday that he opposed the deal, which was signed after the left the IDF, but he recommended ways to make the best of the situation. He said back then that “whether good or bad, it’s a done deal” and Israel needed to make the best of it via international intelligence cooperation, etc.Netanyahu in interviews on Sunday said that Gantz and Lapid opposed building the security fence on the Egyptian border that helped end the influx of migrant workers. Both supported the fence.Netanyahu said in a statement on Friday evening that Blue and White’s American strategist Joel Benenson was behind a false leak about Israel spying against the White House. His accusation has been vigorously denied.Netanyahu told Army Radio that while he took steps that made Israel have one of the world’s strongest economies, Blue and White would appoint former Histarut Labor Federation chief MK Avi Nissenkorn finance minister if the party formed the government. This has been denied for months by Nissenkorn, Gantz and Lapid.Defending his own role in criminal cases involving the media, Netanyahu told Army Radio that Lapid was never probed for his “dozens of secret meetings in a secret location with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes. Lapid denied the accusation on Sunday.

