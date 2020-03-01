The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shaffir sends her backers bittersweet message

"After I devoted all my efforts to unite the camp, bring about its victory in the election and safeguard our democracy, I was forced to pay a price," Shaffir wrote.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 1, 2020 20:01
MK Stav Shaffir (photo credit: RAANAN TAL)
MK Stav Shaffir
(photo credit: RAANAN TAL)
Outgoing MK Stav Shaffir sent her supporters a message on Sunday night urging them to vote in Monday's election even though for the first time in a decade she is not a candidate for Knesset.
Shaffir, who fought for Labor, Meretz and her Green Party to run together as a bloc, ended up being left off the list by Labor leader Amir Peretz and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz. She admitted in the letter that it would not be an easy day for her and that she did not have full confidence in any of the lists running.
"After I devoted all my efforts to unite the camp, bring about its victory in the election and safeguard our democracy, I was forced to pay a price," Shaffir wrote. "I am paying it with great pride. The fate of Israel is more important than a chair in the Knesset. I believe with all my heart that the obstacles in my way will lead me to be more innovative. They are not a reason to worry but an opportunity to learn, step out of the box and blossom."
Shaffir will work to build up the Green Party from outside the Knesset. Labor and Meretz will be running with the socioeconomic Gesher party of former Yisrael Beytenu MK Orly Levy-Abecassis.
Polls have shown Labor-Gesher-Meretz rising in support over the past week at the expense of Blue and White, hitting as many as 10 seats.
Peretz, Horowitz and Levy-Abecassis held an event intended to bring out the vote at their joint headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday.


