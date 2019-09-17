Shaked to Horowitz: Liar; Horowitz to Shaked: LGBT kids die 'cause of you

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked confronted Democratic Union leader Nitzan Horowitz on Tuesday near Bialik Rogozin campus in south Tel Aviv when her roaming camera crew captured the two exchanging insults.



"Because of you, LGBT youth kill themselves," Horowitz told Shaked, who responded by calling him a "liar" and "full of incitement."

"The Likud sees you as insignificant," one DU activist told Shaked. A Yamina supporter screamed at Horowitz that "you killed him" in reference to a Yamina activist who lost her husband in a terror attack.The video also captured activists saying that "we should be at war with Iran, not with one another" and is often hard to understand due to the volume level.Shaked is touring the country on Tuesday urging people to vote.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });