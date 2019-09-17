Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shaked to Horowitz: Liar; Horowitz to Shaked: LGBT kids die 'cause of you

In a video that went up on social media, the leader of Yamina and the leader of Democratic Union exchange insults as their supporters scream and clash.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 13:55
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked confronted Democratic Union leader Nitzan Horowitz on Tuesday near Bialik Rogozin campus in south Tel Aviv when her roaming camera crew captured the two exchanging insults.

"Because of you, LGBT youth kill themselves," Horowitz told Shaked, who responded by calling him a "liar" and "full of incitement."

"The Likud sees you as insignificant," one DU activist told Shaked. A Yamina supporter screamed at Horowitz that "you killed him" in reference to a Yamina activist who lost her husband in a terror attack.

The video also captured activists saying that "we should be at war with Iran, not with one another" and is often hard to understand due to the volume level.

Shaked is touring the country on Tuesday urging people to vote.

      


