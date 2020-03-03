The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
State Department will help US businesses threatened by UNHRC blacklist

Pompeo announced that the State Department released official guidance on the subject only hours before his address.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 3, 2020 00:35
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
WASHINGTON - The State Department will take action against harassment of businesses blacklisted by the “UN’s so-called human rights council” for operating in the West Bank, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the AIPAC Policy Conference on Monday.
Pompeo announced that the State Department released official guidance on the subject only hours before his address.
“Neither the UN Human Rights Council nor the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights can tell you what to do,” he said. “If you face harassment, let America know and the US will respond to take action [to help] members of our business community that are being threatened by this release that was so sorely mistaken.”
The Secretary of State called the blacklist “a real threat,” but also said that all it does is strengthen’s BDS and delegitimize Israel, Pompeo argued.
“This was an organization set up to ensure no one ever endured suffering like Jews did in the Holocaust, and now it is antisemitic,” Pompeo said, adding that the “UN’s so-called human rights council...betrays its most fundamental mandate.”
Pompeo reiterated the Trump administration’s position, the “common-sense truth, that settlements aren’t per se inconsistent with international law.”
He also spoke out against 106 members of Congress who wrote him a letter protesting the Trump administration’s policies towards Israel.
“What damages peace is not recognizing truth, and recognizing truth is what our administration has done...What damages and discredits the US is denying that Palestinian terrorism has been the real obstacle to peace. What discredits the relationship is when you deny the settlement issue is a political dispute,” he stated.
Pompeo touted US President Donald Trump’s “groundbreaking vision for peace” and emphasized the growing number of countries with ties with Israel, quoting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman saying that Israelis and Palestinians deserve their land.


