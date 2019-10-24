Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The process for forming the 35th government of Israel - Explainer

The following information was distributed to the media by the President's Office.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 14:14
The process for forming the 35th government of Israel - Explainer

THE KNESSET building: Englargement in the offing?. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 

Most important upcoming dates:

November 20: End of the 28-day period given to Gantz to form a government
December 11: End of the 21-day period available to a majority of MKs to submit a request to the president to give the task of forming a government to a specific MK. This date assumes that Gantz takes his full 28 days. If Gantz informs the president earlier that he is unable to form a government, the date will be changed accordingly. The MK given the task of forming a government will have 14 days to make it happen.


Related Content

Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber.
October 22, 2019
Benny Gantz to receive mandate from President Rivlin Wednesday night

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings