The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Third time's charm? Israelis take to voting booths to avoid fourth elex

Apparently, neither coronavirus nor 'election fatigue' can stop Israelis from participating in the democratic process, as Israelis turned out in droves to vote on Monday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2020 18:37
People vote in Jerusalem on election day, March 2, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
People vote in Jerusalem on election day, March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Neither coronavirus nor "election fatigue" can stop Israelis from participating in the democratic process, as Israelis turned out in droves to vote on Monday morning.
As of 4 p.m., overall voter turnout was at 47%, a full 2.7% more than the Sept. 19 elections, and the largest voter turnout for that hour since the 1999 elections.
Voting stations in Raanana drew a crowd mid-morning, with residents each bearing a sticker from another party handed to them before entering.
Cries broke out between two particularly opposing families in HaSharon Middle School. One family yelled at the other and a third family prayed against an aggressive takeover of the "pro-Palestine Blue and White Party."
In Givatayim, long lines left voters talking at the Katzanelson Elementary School. Some people were cynically saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would definitely win and others were more optimistic in their hopes of electing a different prime minister.
Sixty-two-year-old Ge'ula Rosenberg let 22-year-old Shir Elmakayes cut in front of her in line, allowing her to vote without being late for work.
"Don't worry, I'm not in a hurry," she said. "Vote, please. This election is too important," Rosenberg said.
While most people in Givat Shmuel appear to have gone out to vote, most people were also making the best of Election Day, rather than expressing voter fatigue.
"I thought there would be fewer people, because some people are annoyed of the lack of government, but there's actually quite a lot of people out. There were longer lines than last time," university student Neshama Lopez-Levy told The Jerusalem Post.
After voting, many made full use of the extra vacation day and were spending time with family and friends.
"There were parents with their kids out by the park, and there were smells of barbecues going on," Lopez-Levy said.
"I felt it was kind of like Shabbat, but during the week. The streets were empty, families were at parks, but everyone was going to vote."
Voters in Ganei Tikva came out in numbers, too, but many of them seemed cautiously hopeful, according to Revital Pollack, who was working at one of the voting stations.
"My impression is that people are cautiously hopeful that there will be a government, but they are definitely considering the possibility of another election," she said.
Pollack noted that while no one said they were sure whether there would be another election, at least half the voters joked that they'd be back in a few months.


Tags Elections Israel Elections Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by