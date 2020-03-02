The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Time to go from promises to compromises - analysis

Strangely enough, the problem in Israel over the past year has not been that politicians have lied. It has been that they have been telling the truth.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 2, 2020 22:50
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
After incumbent Shimon Peres lost the 1996 election for prime minister that he was expected to win, he infamously said “In Israel, people tell the truth in the polls and lie in the ballot box.”
The winner of that election was current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who exit polls indicated Monday night will get another chance to form a government and end the political stalemate.
Strangely enough, the problem in Israel over the past year has not been that politicians have lied. It has been that they have been telling the truth.
They said during election campaigns that they would rule out coalitions with their rivals, and then they surprised by maintaining their principles and keeping their promises when the elections were over.
When President Reuven Rivlin called Israel’s third election “disgusting” on Monday, he indicated that now is the time not for promises but for compromises.
Voters indicated with their high turnout on Monday that they want the politicians to stop running after 15 months and start governing. They want their candidates to stop working for themselves and start working for the people.
As predicted in Friday's Jerusalem Post, the sector that decided the race were the "stability voters," whose top priority was preventing a fourth election.
When Netanyahu formed other governments, he first sought a left-wing fig leaf, like Peres, Ehud Barak and Tzipi Livni. This time, due to his corruption trial that will start March 17, no such fig leaf is available.
Netanyahu will first reunite his right-wing and religious bloc and then try to add an independent MK like Orly Levy-Abecassis, whose father David Levy was a Likud minister. He will also target Blue and White MK Omer Yankelevich, whose future in the party is in doubt after she was caught criticizing her party leader, Benny Gantz.
The question will be how involved Rivlin will be willing to be after getting burned in his mediation efforts following the September race. It will certainly be hard for him to give Netanyahu a third chance to form a government, given his personal animosity for him.
The last hope for Gantz could be passing a bill before a government is formed making it illegal for a prime minister to serve during his trial. But that of course could only happen if Gantz keeps his promise not to join a Netanyahu-led government.
The best advice to Gantz could be to not repeat Peres’s most famous quote: “Am I a loser?”


