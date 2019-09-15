Trump plans to create settlement islands in West Bank, Yamina warns

US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” involves settlement enclaves becoming part of Israel, but not the whole of Area C, Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked and others from the party said on Monday.



“Without Yamina in the government, a Palestinian state will be established,” Shaked warned. “The prime minister didn’t show this map in his press conference [in which he promised to annex the Jordan Valley]. This is what he means.”

אל תגידו ״לא ידענו״.



מי שרוצה למנוע הקמת מדינה פלסטינית שתעטוף את יישובינו שיהפכו איים מבודדים באוקיינוס של חמאס,

רק ימינה-טב חזקה תמנע את האסון!

עם 12 מנדטים ל-טב, נמנע את האסון.

עם 7-8 נהיה קטנים וחסרי אונים כמו בהתנתקות.

ראו הוזהרתם! pic.twitter.com/bPpQWb5Nk9 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) September 15, 2019

Shaked’s map, labeled “ Deal of the Century ” shows the West Bank in black, with spots in white representing Israeli settlements, and white lines representing roads connecting them.The map shows “most of the territory of Judea and Samaria being transferred to the Palestinian Authority to establish a Palestinian state,” Shaked warned in an interview with ynet.Yamina candidates Naftali Bennett tweeted the map."Why does the prime minister make sure to say he will apply sovereignty to towns and not Area C that surrounds them?" Bennett wrote. "Why did we hear about the carrot in the plan and not the stick? Why did Trump agree to delay making his plan public until right after the election?"Shaked did not give a direct answer when asked how she knows what is in Trump’s plan, saying: “It’s what we know, from what the prime minister says.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman Yonatan Urich called the map “fake news.”The map “is incorrect and not part of Trump’s deal of the century…It is unclear why Bennett, [Transportation Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and Shaked are willing to harm our sensitive relations with the Trump Administration just to get a few headlines in the media,” Urich said.“The citizens of Israel need to decide on Tuesday who they want to send to negotiate with President Trump – his close friend Prime Minister Netanyahu, who protected the Land of Israel for eight years…or [Blue and White co-chairman] Yair Lapid who wants to evacuate 90,000 settlers and who no one serious in the US knows,” he added.However, Urich continued to say that Israeli sovereignty would apply to “all the settlements,” and did not mention Area C.In the final days before the last few elections, Netanyahu and the Likud made a concerted effort in getting more right-wing votes, which has primarily hurt Yamina. Shaked’s party has vowed to fight back in this election.

