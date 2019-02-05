Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Trump shares Netanyahu's billboard photo: election interference?

The two leaders are shown smiling at one another as they shake hands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 5, 2019 12:13
US President Donald Trump shares PM Netanyahu's photo.

US President Donald Trump shares PM Netanyahu's photo.. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared on Instagram a picture from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s account of a billboard hanging over the Ayalon Highway.

The image depicts the two leaders smiling at one another as they shake hands. The slogan reads, “Netanyahu: In a different league.”
Trump shared the photo on his official Instagram account in what appears to be endorsement for Netanyahu, raising concerns about election interference.


In early January, Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman warned that a foreign country is trying to use cyber abilities to interfere in Israel’s upcoming elections, causing a flurry of reactions. Other reports indicated that two political parties had used a net of Saudi Arabian-based bots on Twitter to actively try to influence political opinion.


