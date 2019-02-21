Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Where are all the women?

Lapid-Gantz merger pushes female candidates further down on the combined list.

By
February 21, 2019 21:21
3 minute read.
THE KNESSET, as members voted Wednesday night to dissolve it.

THE KNESSET, as members voted Wednesday night to dissolve it.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The merged list of the Yesh Atid and Israel Resilience parties – which was released Thursday after a deal was reached between Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz – contains just two women in its top 10.

Before the parties merged, women were more prominent on both party lists. The top 10 of the Yesh Atid list, originally unveiled earlier this week, contained four women. And the top 10 of the Resilience Party, also revealed this week, contained three women. But the merger of the two male-heavy parties, and the addition of former chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi to the list, left the party with fewer women in high-ranking positions.

But the new Blue and White Party list is far from the worst offender in Israeli politics. Likud also has only two women in spots in its top 10, and just three overall in the first 20 spots on its list. By contrast, Blue and White has six women in its top 20.

Shas and United Torah Judaism have no women on their lists, and the merged Bayit Yehudi-Otzma list currently has two. Labor has four women in its top 10 spots and eight in its top 20. The New Right Party has pledged to maintain gender parity, and has five women in its top 10 seats. Likud, Labor and Bayit Yehudi all held primaries, although mergers and reserved slots always impact the final list makeup.

“It’s very sad that a party that wants to be an alternative to the government doesn’t think it needs a woman in its top five,” Galit Wolloch, chairwoman of the Na’amat women’s organization, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. “There are enough talented and qualified women who don’t happen to be IDF generals. It’s not a matter of Right or Left, it’s a matter of values and principles.” Wolloch said Thursday afternoon that she hoped Gantz would still change his mind by the deadline late Thursday evening.

Michal Gera-Margaliot, director of the Israel Women’s Network, said it was sad to see the sidelining of women in parties on both the Right and the Left.

“The chance to grow the number of women in the Knesset was low even before they were pushed down on the lists,” she said. “Now the situation is even worse... it is inconceivable that in 2019 women will continue to be absent from the backbone of political parties.”
The activist group “I am a woman, I vote” slammed Lapid and Gantz on Thursday.

“What’s missing from this party? If we’re not generals, does that mean we don’t have a place in this party?” the group wrote on Facebook. “It seems that in the first five spots on the joined Yesh Atid-Resilience Party there isn’t even one woman. If we don’t have representation among the decision-makers, who will speak up for us, and for the reality women face every day in 2019?”

Lawyer and social activist Galia Shmilovich Gruengard said it was disappointing to see that Gantz “has only women whispering in his ear.”

“This produces a masculine discourse around him and a clearly nondiverse line of thinking,” she wrote on Facebook. 

Shmilovich Gruengard said, however, that she reached out to associates of Gantz, and received encouraging responses.

“Therefore I suggest that those who are offended by the lack of women, especially those who support Gantz and want to see him bring change, should respond to him – and explain why it is important that he also listens to women, and why women need to be part of his leading advisory team,” she said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference, February 19th, 2019
February 21, 2019
Netanyahu: Lapid, Gantz will endanger security, destroy economy

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut