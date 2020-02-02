The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Youth party takes part in upcoming elections with new political party

By CARMEL MADADSHAHI  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 14:21
Israeli education (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli education (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The youth party "The Future Generation," which submitted a list to run for Knesset but was rejected by the Minister of Justice and the party registrar, has petitioned the High Court. The party is demanding that the court  raise the minimum age to establish a party so that it can run in the March 2 elections.
The party's platform centers on improving education in Israel. 
Currently, the minimum age at which one can run for Knesset is 18. The party is asking that the law be amended so that individuals 16 or older could run.
“We understand that if we do not fight for our future, no one will fight for us," the party said in a statement. "It is time for the youth that the State of Israel abandons to be represented in the political system."
The idea of The Future Generation, a party of youth who will fight for youth, came from the feeling of neglect and abandonment of the youth by the state authorities, as stated in the petition, "against the failure of the state authorities to provide an adequate response to the needs of the youth in the 21st century. "
As a result, youths who claim to have been abandoned by the state, seek to form a party through which they can take their future in hand and lead to a real change in the Israeli education system.
"The youth, who feel that they have not been given the right place in the country's priorities, have decided to take their fate in their hands and take active action for their future," the petition to the court reads.
The party comes months after the OECD PISA report showed a dwindling level of education in Israel, despite the education budget doubling over the past decade.
Other exams have also showed challenges in the Israeli education system.
It is precisely in this complex reality that The Future Generation seeks to take part in decision-making, following the growing global trend of youth who are leading revolutions in various fields, setting up companies, initiating protests and leading changes around the world, with one of the most prominent being 17-year-old Greta Thunberg, 2019’s TIMES Person of the Year.
"Our elected officials have failed miserably and therefore, the involvement of the youth is imperative," the party's release said. "The Future Generation Party speaks on behalf of almost two million students in Israel who yearn for change, action, decision making and reform that will bring improvement in all areas of their lives. We must bring change and fight for our future!”


