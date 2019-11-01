Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

1000 personnel, four countries, join air force for ‘Blue Flag’ exercise

The five-day joint exercise by the Israeli Air Force will simulate various operative scenarios with F-35’s.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 1, 2019 09:56
1000 personnel, four countries, join air force for 'Blue Flag' exercise

F-35 Jet . (photo credit: Courtesy)

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) will conduct a five-day exercise in the south of the country from Sunday to Thursday, involving over one thousand personnel from four nations, the US, Germany, Italy, and Greece, an IDF spokesperson reported on Friday. 

This is the first time Israel will hold such a complex joint mission involving what is known as the Fifth Generation of combat jets, the F-35, also known as stealth fighters.
The IAF currently has 14 F-35 Adir aircraft at the moment and is expected to receive from the US a total of 50 planes to make two full squadrons by 2024. 
 
Dozens of dog fights are expected to take place between IAF pilots and those of the other air forces involved in 'Blue Flag' as well as practicing scenarios of ground-to-air fights and simulated fighting in enemy-held territory. 
   


