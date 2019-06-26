19 incendiary balloon fires reported in South

FIGHTING A fire in a blazing field..
At least 19 fires, believed to have been caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza, broke out in the South over Wednesday.
Firefighting teams, the Jewish National Fund, the Nature and Parks Authority, the IDF and volunteers were on the scene to gain control of the blazes, according to a ynet report
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 10 fires flared in Gaza border communities on Tuesday due to incendiary balloons coming in from the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip. Walla reported.
Seven fired had been reported in Eshkol Regional Council, two in Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, Sdot Negev Regional Council reported one fire.
On Monday, some 13 fires were also reported. In Monday's fires some 220 of dunams of land were burned, according to a Mako report.
As the number of incendiary balloon fires in the Gaza border vicinity have increased in the past week, he Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Tuesday that it will stop the transfer of fuel into Gaza.
COGAT coordinator Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon shared a video on Wednesday telling the Palestinians in Gaza that terrorism prevents them from having increased electricity hours.
"Between 85 and 75 tankers of fuel enter the Gaza Strip each week, which helps significantly increase electricity hours. Terrorism prevents you from having that," the video explained.
The statement released by COGAT also claimed that no more fuel will be delivered until further notice.
