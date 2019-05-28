22 Israelis die daily from smoking-related diseases

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Fifty-nine percent of Israeli children are exposed to second-hand smoking, this is according to a study released by the Israel Cancer Association on Tuesday.



In addition, data from the Health Ministry shows that every day 22 people in Israel die from smoking-related illnesses such as lung cancer, throat cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attacks, stroke and even sudden death.

In total, about 8,000 people die every year in Israel from these smoking-related illnesses, of which 800 are passive smokers, the Health Ministry statistics stated.These numbers come just days before the globe marks World No Tobacco Day on Friday, which was instituted by the World Health Organization. According to the organization, a total of 165,000 children, who are under the age five, die each year due to lower respiratory infections caused by passive smoking.WHO statistics from 2019 also state that smoking-related illnesses kill about eight million smokers annually, while about a million non-smokers die worldwide from secondhand smoke. Statistics from Prevent20, a global coalition of cancer groups, claimed that about 20% of all cancer-related deaths are connected to cigarette smoke, and that smoking is the main cause of lung cancer among smokers. It has also been found to be the reason for about two-thirds of diagnosed lung cancer cases around the world.After someone smokes, it can linger in the air for up to five hours after a smoker leaves the room. Cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals and this includes 69 known carcinogens.In a press release, the World Health Organization emphasized that it aims to reduce smoking worldwide by 30% by 2025.Despite the concerning numbers, the Israel Cancer Association pointed out that about 50% of young smokers are considering quitting smoking as a result of rising cigarette prices in general and tobacco prices in particular. Residents of the coastal plain and the south are considering stopping smoking more than other Israelis.In February, the Finance Ministry announced that it had signed an order to impose higher taxes on loose tobacco, which has dramatically raised its price and negatively affected younger generations initiative to buy tobacco.A new survey done by the Israel Cancer Association, conducted especially to mark No Tobacco Day, revealed an interesting picture of Israeli public opinion regarding smoking.The survey was conducted by the Ipsos Institute and 506 men and women, age 18 and above, represented a national sample of the population.According to the survey results, 40.2% of the total smoking population, of all ages, are already considering to quit smoking as a result of rising cigarette prices in general and tobacco prices in particular. Among the smokers who are considering to quit are those aged between 25-34 year olds. It found that about 50% of them are considering to stop smoking, while smokers aged between 18 and 24, about 46%, are too considering to stop the deadly habit.The ICA said in a statement "that in view of the proven effect of price increases on reducing smoking rates, we are satisfied with the updated tax authority data which attest to the achievement. After years of consistent increases in consumption, tobacco prices dropped sharply by 58%.""At the same time, we are following with concern the 13.3% increase in the import of regular cigarettes, which may indicate that the heavier and older smokers are less impacted," the association said. "However, for the younger generation, high tobacco prices prevent their entry into the world of smoking and addiction to a harmful and deadly habit, so the recent tobacco companies are concerned about the reduction of regular cigarettes, formulated in a style that appeals to young people."The ICA research also found that those who smoke e-cigarettes or use other smoking devices end up smoking regular cigarettes at higher rates than non-smokers.

