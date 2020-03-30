25% increase in number of pets abandoned since the beginning of March.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began to spread throughout Israel at the beginning of March, there has been a 25% increase in the number of abandoned pets, according to the Veterinary Association.The coronavirus has caused many changes to the lives of Israelis. People have been forced to remain home at all times, some have lost their jobs, social gatherings have been greatly restricted and an economic crisis seems imminent.cats and dogs and putting them in city shelters," Tzarfati continues. "The sight [of the abandoned pets] is heartbreaking; I ask the public to take responsibility for their pets as though they were a family member. If you’re having trouble taking care of them, it is best to put them in a dog hotel [a kennel]. "This is the time to give your dog or cat the love and support needed to get through this troublesome time. Our four-legged friends are an inseparable part of our families from the moment you chose to adopt them, and there is no reason to abandon them now." On top of this increase in abandoned pets, there has also been an increase in new pet adoptions, as the new restrictions provide the ideal conditions for new adoptions. Though adoption days became impossible due to the new restrictions. "There is a rise in adoptions, both because people were told that they can go outside if its to take a dog out on a walk and because they were told that dogs and cats cannot catch the virus," Yael Arkin, CEO of Let Live, told the Post. Let Live is an Israeli non-profit organization working towards improving the care of animals and advancing their rights.Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.These changes have caused some people to abandon their pets amid the general panic the virus has brought. Some have found it difficult to walk their dogs every day, others are having trouble purchasing food for their pet and some have reported about the difficulty of taking care of their pet as well as their children. "The world of abandoned pets is a sensitive subject even on normal days, but over the last month the coronavirus outbreak has created a terrible impact for those pets," said Dr. Avi Tzarfati, head of the Veterinary Association. "Pets are already in a state of fear and uncertainty, and there's no demand for adoption at the moment on top of that. Since the start of the month we're gathering hundreds of