2500 people protest against Netanyahu in Habima square.

2500 protesters gathered on Saturday night in the square in front of the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv to demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quit, following the indictment brought against him by Attorney General Avichai Mendalblit.Protesters chanted "Bibi go home," and waved signs reading: "Netanyahu, let go already," "Netanyahu, you should quit", and "The corrupt should go home". MK Stav Shapir of the Democratic Camp, who was one of the organizers, said that protests will continue throughout the week in other cities as well, such as Be'er Sheva and Jerusalem.Labor-Gesher meanwhile displayed a video on the Tempo building in the Poleg interchange. The video called on Netanyahu to quit and avoid another redundant election, under the slogan "Netanyahu, quit - we'll fix things"Given the indictment, Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz has instructed a legal team to lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court, demanding the Prime Minister be instructed to step down. "Netanyahu's indictments are the reason there's no government in Israel," he said. "In a democracy we cannot allow a reality where there's a Prime Minister under indictment. Just because of that, the political entanglement was created. If we can prevent Netanyahu from holding onto the chair, we can avoid a third election."