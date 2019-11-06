39% blame Netanyahu for lack of unity government, only 19% Gantz - poll

About 39% of Israelis think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to be blamed for the fact that a unity government has not been established, and only 19% think that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is, a new poll released by Channel 12 on Wednesday morning found.



Asked who should be first if rotation agreement is reached, however, 45% of respondents favored Netanyahu and 42% Gantz.

The poll captured the mood of the Israeli public also regarding the idea of reintroducing the direct election of the prime minister to solve the current political impasse.If such proposal was passed, 46% said that they would vote for the head of Likud and 43% for the leader of Blue and White.Israel had direct elections for prime minister in 1996, 1999 and 2001, but went back to its previous system, with elections only for the Knesset, because of difficulties in forming and maintaining coalitions in the new system.A previous poll conducted by Channel 12 on Tuesday found that Netanyahu would receive 40% of the vote and Gantz 36%

