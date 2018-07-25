400-pound fallen Western Wall stone cleared from Egalitarian prayer area

Stone falls from Jerusalem's Western Wall, barely missing worshipper, July 23, 2018 (Reuters)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The stone that fell out of the Western Wall on Monday morning was transferred Wednesday by the Israel Antiquities Authority to the care of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.
The foundation will be responsible for examining and preserving the stone until a decision is made regarding its future.
Weighing an approximate 400 pounds, the stone was transferred off site by means of a crane to the Western Wall Plaza.
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall, will discuss possible options with engineers from the Antiquities Authority, after which he will hold a halachic discussion on the matter with a number of other rabbis.
The stone fell shortly after the end of the fast of Tisha Be'av, and narrowly avoided hurting a woman who was praying nearby. The Jerusalem Engineer's office subsequently ordered to close the prayer platform by which it fell until the Antiquities Authority has concluded a survey of the other stones above the site.