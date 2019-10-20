42-year-old missing before holiday in Bat Yam

Anat Alisha, who went missing late on October 19, 2019..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced missing by Israeli Police after she went missing on Saturday night.
Anat Alisha was last seen in the industrial zone of Bat Yam. She is 1 meter and 70 centimeters tall with long, dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey dress.
Anyone who has seen
this woman is requested to contact the police at the number 100, or specifically the Ayala district police at 03-5555222/6.
