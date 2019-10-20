Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

42-year-old missing before holiday in Bat Yam

Anyone who has seen this woman is requested to contact the police

By
October 20, 2019
Anat Alisha, who went missing late on October 19, 2019.

Anat Alisha, who went missing late on October 19, 2019.. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced missing by Israeli Police after she went missing on Saturday night.

Anat Alisha was last seen in the industrial zone of Bat Yam. She is 1 meter and 70 centimeters tall with long, dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey dress.

Anyone who has seen this woman is requested to contact the police at the number 100, or specifically the Ayala district police at 03-5555222/6.


