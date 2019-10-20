42-year-old missing before holiday in Bat Yam

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced missing by Israeli Police after she went missing on Saturday night.



Anat Alisha was last seen in the industrial zone of Bat Yam. She is 1 meter and 70 centimeters tall with long, dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey dress.Anyone who has seen this woman is requested to contact the police at the number 100, or specifically the Ayala district police at 03-5555222/6.

