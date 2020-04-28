57-year-old indicted for murdering wife under aggravating circumstances

A 57-year-old man was indicted by the District Court of central Israel on Tuesday morning after murdering his wife under aggravated circumstances.The woman and her husband were married for 30 years when, during a fight in mid-March, the two planned to meet outside their family home, where they began fighting and the man stabbed his wife and repeatedly shot her with a gun. He then shot himself in the neck. The names of the defendant and the victim are currently under gag order.Numerous measurements of domestic abuse have shown that the current coronavirus crisis have seen a wide scale spike in domestic abuse cases throughout the world.Increased social distancing together with financial stress have created a hotbed for domestic violence, according to organizations that reported the rise in abuse.Thirteen women were murdered in acts of domestic violence in Israel throughout 2019. The number is expected to increase exponentially in 2020.