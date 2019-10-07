60 percent of Israelis intend to fast on Yom Kippur

Almost two thirds of Israeli Jews will refrain from eating and drinking on Yom Kippur, as mandated by the Torah on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, a poll done ahead of the holiday has found.



Notably, the poll also demonstrated that the political inclinations of those surveyed are a good barometer of their likeness to observe the traditions and Jewish laws of the day, with those on the political Right far more likely to fast and pray than those on the Left.

According to a survey conducted by the Gutman Center at the Israel Democracy Institute, 60 percent of the Jewish Israeli population intends to fast this Yom Kippur, which starts at sundown on Tuesday evening and ends at nightfall on Wednesday night.However, some 27% said they do not intend to fast at all. Another five percent said they intend to drink but not eat, and seven percent have not yet decided whether to fast or not.According to the Gutman Center, the figures for those fasting on Yom Kippur are similar to those in 2000, when 63% of Jewish Israelis said they would fast, but significantly lower than the 73% who said they would fast in 1994.A much smaller number of people intend to go to synagogue on Yom Kippur, with just 23 percent saying they would all prayer services, and 19 percent saying they would go to some services.Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they would not be attending synagogue at all, and 12 percent said they would turn up to hear the shofar blasts at the end of the final prayer service of the day.Broken down by political affinity, a whopping 76% of right-wing respondents said they would fast, compared to just 25% of left-wingers, and 44% of those who defined themselves as being in the political center.Only 7% of left-wingers said they would go to all prayer services on the day, compared to 10% of political centrists and 32% of right-wingers. Some 13% of left-wingers said they would go to just some of the prayer services on the day, compared to 19% of political centrists and 20 percent of right-wingers.The poll was conducted between Oct. 3 to 6 among a sample of 501 Jewish men and women, with a margin of error of 4.1%.

