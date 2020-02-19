The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

9,000 new Israeli homes planned for east Jerusalem

Most of the land involved in the plan is considered government property and as such would not be taken from private owners.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 08:45
General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007 (photo credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
General view is seen of the area where Israel's Housing Ministry is discussing building new homes near Atarot, 2007
(photo credit: GILI COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
The Housing Ministry filed a request last week for the construction of 9,000 new Israeli homes in the Atarot area of east Jerusalem, reported Peace Now on Tuesday. The announcement comes as the Transportation Ministry advances plans to extend the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv high speed train to the Western Wall.
The new homes would be located between the Palestinian neighborhoods of Kafr 'Aqab, Qalandiya and Al-Ram in Jerusalem. The approval process for the Housing Ministry's request is expected to take years. If approved, this will be the first new neighborhood in east Jerusalem since Har Homa was established in 1997.
"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is asking to land another fatal blow to the chances of a two state solution for two people," said Peace Now. "The planned neighborhood places a wedge in the heart of the Palestinian urban sprawl that exists between Ramallah and east Jerusalem, and as such prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem. Netanyahu is leading Israel to the reality of an bi-national apartheid state and is putting the Zionist enterprise in jeopardy."
The approval process includes a bureaucratic stage involving preparation in the planning departments of the municipality and the Planning Administration which takes several months. Afterwards, the plan will be placed before the District Planning and Building Committee for approval and, if approved, will be filed for public review. After any objections are heard, the plan will be placed before the district committee again for a final approval. The whole process should take a few years, depending on the various authorities involved.
Most of the land involved in the plan is considered government property and as such would not be taken from private owners. Some of the land does belong to private owners and the owners would be granted the rights to parts of the plan based on the value of the land they own. Dozens of Palestinian homes built in the area in past years without permits will most likely be demolished as part of the plan.
Israel’s Transportation Ministry advanced plans on Monday to build a new train station that would directly connect Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The National Planning and Building Council approved the new route following a directive by Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
The project, an extension of recently opened Jerusalem-Tel Aviv high-speed line, will include a new 1.8 mile-long tunnel under downtown Jerusalem and the Old City, i24news reported.
Jordan called the planned train station a "flagrant violation of international law," according to the BBC. Foreign ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez called on the international community to "assume its responsibilities to resist the illegitimate and illegal Israeli steps."
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem construction Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by