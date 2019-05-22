A-G blinks, Netanyahu pre-indictment hearing pushed off three months

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
After being pressured by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone the pre-indictment hearing on bribery charges until May 2020, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit blinked at Netanyahu and announced the hearing will be postponed to October 2 and 3.
The implication of the new dates given by the attorney-general would mean that Mandelblit could reach a post-indictment decision by December 2019.
Netanyahu's lawyers have argued that since he faces three massive complex cases, July 10 would not give them even close to enough time to prepare and have alternately pressed for delays of a few months to as much as a year.
Any delay is important as it will give the incoming government more time to pass laws that could make it harder to prosecute Netanyahu or harder to get him to resign.
