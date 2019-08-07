Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A-G to indict Minister Haim Katz for fraud and breach of trust - report

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit decided to drop the charges of fraud against Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 20:41
MK Haim Katz (Likud)

MK Haim Katz (Likud) 311. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will reportedly indict Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz on charges of fraud and breach of trust, dropping initial charges of bribery, according to Channel 12 News.

Katz, along with the senior officials, allegedly took advantage of his position to use other workers for their own benefit. Furthermore, in return for assistance, the minister provided paid jobs for “his people” in and out of the IAI and that during his time as chairman, Katz used thousands of shekels worth of IAI resources and workers for personal use.

Police said that it had found enough evidence to indict Katz and other senior IAI officials with offenses of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and forceful extortion; However, Mandelblit decided to drop the charges of fraud.





