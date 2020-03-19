The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A feast for kosher carnivores

Pitmaster serves grilled and smoked meats until you cry uncle.

By BUZZY GORDON  
MARCH 19, 2020 17:47
A feast for kosher carnivores (photo credit: AFIK GABBAY)
A feast for kosher carnivores
(photo credit: AFIK GABBAY)
It did not take long -- the place has been open for only five months -- for “Pitmaster: The Meat Show” to play to packed houses.
It certainly has found the secret to attracting crowds of Israeli diners: serve them as much quality beef as they can possibly put away in a 90-minute seating -- plus as much wine and beer as they can drink -- for one fixed price (NIS 200). And for good measure, make sure the meat is kosher, without stinting on quality.
What remains to be seen, of course, is how long in the current “corona climate” it can continue to get people to come to a restaurant where total strangers sit close together at long, common tables. Ordinarily, it is part of the fun to make new acquaintances -- and we enjoyed amiable conversation with our proximate neighbors -- but these are hardly normal times.
Meanwhile, if you do not want to be squeezed between strangers, you can request to be seated at the end of the table, when you make your reservations -- which are de rigueur. (Well, they do dispense hand sanitizer as you file in.)
Another caveat is that apart from the name appearing everywhere only in English -- along with the restaurant’s slogan “Time to Meat” -- everything is conducted exclusively in Hebrew, from the video introduction to the proceedings, to the explanations and presentations throughout the evening by the MC (the Pitmaster).
There is no menu, in any language; instead, we are informed that “the Pitmaster will decide what you eat, and when you eat it.” Every time the bell rings, a new course is announced, displayed and served.
Funnily enough, it takes a while for the meat to be served. For one thing, nothing starts until 30 minutes after seating time, and all who are expected are seated. A lot of this delay is because of how hard it is to find parking -- so come early -- and this is clearly the fault of Pitmaster. There are two parking lots adjacent to the restaurant that were completely empty, because they are closed in the evenings. It behooves a successful enterprise to come to an arrangement with the proprietors to accommodate their customers.
The tables are preset with salad and tabouleh, as well as carafes of wine and pitchers of beer and soda water. Then the first course arrives -- and it is not meat. It is rice. It is not bad at all; but since we are promised 1 to 1.5 kilos of meat per person, it is hardly worth filling up on carbs.

The first meat course is prepared as we watch: asado (short ribs) is chopped up, mixed with tomato and parsley, and this mixture is then served with hummus massabha and smoked hard-boiled egg, along with mini-loaves of fresh, warm, crusty bread. Each portion is meant to be shared by four people.
The massabha is fine, but the first course that is 100% meat is quick to follow: picanha, or rump steak. Prior to it being sliced and served, the layer of fat that covers the beef is melted with a blowtorch.
If the meat in the first course was overshadowed by the hummus, the picanha is pure beef heaven. No condiments are served -- or needed. This is also our first test of pacing ourselves for the courses to follow.
Next comes a reprise of the asado, which had spent the previous 10 hours in the Pitmaster’s smoker. For short ribs, which I usually avoid since they are generally fatty, this version is unusually good.
The fourth meat course is sirloin, grilled medium-rare. It is served on drizzles of sweet potato cream seasoned with Persian lemon and garlic confit, and, rather bizarrely, candied peanuts are sprinkled on top. But the main event is superb: juicy and succulent, with more than enough for each person.
Next comes another welcome cut: filet mignon. This melt-in-the mouth tender steak is as outstanding as its predecessor. It is served with a sweet chutney, which proves to be a superfluous extra.
Around this time, our partners in gluttony are ready to finish their meal, but more meat is yet to come. Meanwhile, “chasers” (shots) of arak are being sold for NIS 10; but with unlimited draft beer and red wine flowing freely, there are not many takers.
The final meat course is ontrib, served shredded, with baked sweet potato and garlic confit. This cut is a neighbor to short ribs, and I find it too similar to the asado. Still, it means I have room for a little dessert, which is a small plate of assorted sweets: rich chocolate babka, macaroons, and chocolate nougat brownies, washed down with hot tea or black coffee.
Some final thoughts: 1. All of the meat was served medium-rare, or at most medium. This is indeed recommended to enjoy the full flavor; but if you are used to ordering your steaks medium-well or well-done, be forewarned. 2. The bathroom is located up a flight of stairs, and thus is not accessible to the physically challenged. 3. The restaurant was full to just about the Health Ministry limit of 100 people (including staff) together in one space. 4. There is one seating most nights of the week, at 8, but two on Thursdays, at 6:30 and 9.
I would have gladly swapped one of the repeated servings of asado/ontrib for one portion of entrecôte, rib steak or prime rib. I think the chances of ending up with the exact same menu twice are low, however, so hopefully, next time.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.
Pitmaster
Kosher
4 Bareket Street
Petah Tikvah
Tel: 073-277-7777


Tags food entertainment culinary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by