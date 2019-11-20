NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A fun day out in the Western Galilee

Autumn is a delightful time for a trip, even if your idea of a perfect outing does not include going on long treks upon verdant forest trails.

HANITA FOREST (photo credit: Courtesy)
HANITA FOREST
(photo credit: Courtesy)
When most people think about northern Israel, they picture climbing down into the grottoes at Rosh Hanikra or walking on the warm sand of Nahariya’s beach. Yet there are so many more wonderful places to visit in the North, if you have the time and inclination.
Autumn is a delightful time for a trip, even if your idea of a perfect outing does not include going on long treks upon verdant forest trails. Temperatures are getting cooler but on most days, the sun keeps us nice and warm, providing the perfect opportunity to seek out new adventures just waiting to be experienced.

TOSHA BAKERY
Luckily, plenty of cafés and pâtisseries have opened up in northern Israel, and Tosha Bakery in Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra is one of them. Many people don’t know much about the kibbutz located right next to the popular tourist attraction bearing the same name.
Tosha Bakery opened its doors three years ago. It was founded by two young entrepreneurs in their 30s, Tomer and Shahaf, in an effort to offer something off the beaten path to local residents and tourists alike. To that end, they decided that they would not offer a fixed menu, but instead have people pick out items sitting right in front of them inside the bright glass cabinets. Each morning, they prepare a wide variety of burekas, sandwiches, gourmet quiches and sweet and savory pastries made with homemade tahini. All of these items can be enjoyed while sitting on their comfortable balcony and basking in the gentle morning sun.
Details on workshop participation:
www.facebook.com/Toshabakery/
HANITA FOREST
Alternatively, you could take the breakfast items you’ve purchased in a bag and eat them at the lookout point in Hanita Forest at the foot of the Galilee’s mountains, spreading out over 600 acres from Hanita all the way to Shlomi. Nearby, you can also view a renovated Tower and Stockade model, which is a popular tourist attraction and picnic spot. There are a number of well-marked trails in the forest if you feel like taking a short walk.
Directions: From Shlomi Intersection, drive east on Route 899. Turn onto a paved road when you reach the sign for Hanita Forest.
EIN KOVSHIM
If you’re looking for a great hike, I recommend Ein Kovshim, or Nahal Be’er. Ein Kovshim is located just 200 m. from the “Tower and Stockade” model – just follow the green trail markers. Soon, you will reach the Julie Harel Garden, which is surrounded by carob trees and boasts a number of comfortable picnic tables. The garden was created in memory of Julie Harel, the widow of Yossi Harel, who was the commander of the famous immigrant ship Exodus. Yossi had been among the Haganah fighters who blazed the trail up to Lower Hanita as part of the Tower and Stockade settlement enterprise. From the garden, there is a short path that leads to a spring and pool at Ein Kovshim.
ODETTE
If you’re looking for a super fun and unique experience, then you should definitely go to Kibbutz Regba, where you’ll find Odette chocolate workshops for children and adults. The owner – Shlomit, a pastry chef with a background in materials engineering, who named her business after her mother – decided to try something new after surviving a bout with cancer. She opened the chocolate business as a side project to keep her brother, who suffers from schizophrenia, busy. Almost overnight, apparently, Shlomit’s new venture took off, due to the excellent quality of the chocolate she uses and her natural creativity. She also markets a line of dairy and vegan chocolates with 30 different flavors.
Price: Children NIS 100; Adults NIS 150 (minimum 5 people per group).
Details: 052-889-0381; Not open on Shabbat. For children over 3.
ART 192
If you’re into art, then I highly recommend making the time to visit Art 192, a gallery located in an old Ottoman structure in Acre’s Old City. The gallery was founded by 10 women artists from the Galilee, many of whom turned to art as a second career. They picked Acre as the location for their gallery since there was something about the unique and ancient surroundings that attracted them. Most of the women who show their artwork here sculpt with clay, whereas others create art out of glass, paper and recycled materials. There’s always at least one of the artists on site at all times, so visitors can learn about and view their artwork, as well as creations by other guest artists.
Location: Acre’s Old City.
Details: (04) 828-3955.
‘SAVTA’S WALL’ EXHIBITION
Another fantastic exhibition in Acre’s Old City that you should not miss is being held at the KKL-JNF and Western Galilee Now information center, located near the Turkish Bazaar. In addition to receiving the regular tourist information there, guests can also take advantage of the current Savta’s Wall exhibition, which focuses on weaving, embroidery and sewing. A number of local artists have contributed works to this exhibition, showing talents and skills that are not being passed on to the next generation at the same rate they used to be.

EL MARSA RESTAURANT
To end the day, you can relax at El Marsa, a lovely fish restaurant located in Acre’s Old City in the ancient Ottoman Customs building. El Marsa is not your typical traditional Middle Eastern restaurant, but a modern day establishment offering great seafood. Chef Alaa Musa began his culinary career when he was just 15, worked in a five-star hotel in Eilat and even in a gourmet restaurant in Stockholm. Upon his return home to Israel, Musa decided to open up his own place.
Location: Fishing Port, Acre.
Details: (04) 901-9281.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags Israel hike bakery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by