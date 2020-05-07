A hub of tranquility in Jerusalem

While Jerusalem is an incredibly magic and vibrant city full of rich history, beauty and inspiration, it is also a city with all that that entails, including impatient Israeli drivers hooting while in traffic jams, constant building and noisy roadworks. So places of greenery, tranquility and beauty are much appreciated.

The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens is one such place in Jerusalem. Located at the entrance to the Nayot neighbourhood, near the Givat Ram campus of the Hebrew University, an unassuming entrance belies the sheer size, wealth of nature, beauty and experiences to be obtained here.

The botanical gardens, the largest in Israel, are constantly expanding and finding new ways to offer Jerusalemites and visitors alike a taste of paradise and a connection to nature in a bustling city. The latest such example of this is the tropical conservatory that opened its doors in early January after undergoing construction for a year and a half at a cost of NIS 7 million.

The conservatory contains approximately 300 types of plants and trees from all over the world, many of which are in danger of becoming extinct. It is split into two regions – the tropical region and the desert region.

I was given a tour of the conservatory by botanical gardens CEO Tom Amit. Upon entering the conversatory, I was hit by a stifling dry heat but was also impressed by how much of a natural feel the conservatory had to it and by the thought and effort that have clearly gone into its construction.

The plants and trees are planted in surroundings that are as natural as possible, and there is an emphasis on the visitors being able to touch, smell and even taste them where possible, which, particularly for children, makes the tour more exciting and vivid.

During normal times, tours are offered three times a week in Hebrew, Arabic and English. Everything is clearly labeled in several languages, including even the Latin name of the plants. There is also an ancient columbarium (dovecote), which was discovered during construction.

While there is clearly an emphasis on learning about nature and different climates and countries, it is done in such a natural and low-key manner that, when you are in the conservatory, you can feel as though you have been transported to a forest in a different country, surrounded by trees towering above you and small cacti. I almost had to pinch myself, before leaving the rich and vibrant colors and fragrant smells of the conservatory, to get back into the sunlight of a Jerusalem spring day.

IN ADDITION to the tropical conservatory and providing a beautiful and tranquil place for locals and tourists alike to experience the joys of being in nature and learning about different climates and countries, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens also promotes sustainability in Jerusalem and strives to provide a central working space and support network for organizations and individuals engaged in such endeavors. Amit noted, “The Botanical Gardens continues to innovate in the areas of botany, horticulture, agriculture and community, and is considered a leading garden among the botanical gardens in Israel and around the world.”

With the realization that the ever-increasing urbanization in Israel creates growing constraints on the environment and a social and ecological crisis, several years ago it was decided to create a Hub for Urban Sustainability, where organizations and individuals such as urban planners, environmentalists and architects would be able to interact and consult with one another and therefore have a greater social and environmental impact in Jerusalem.

The hub is currently under construction and upon completion will offer a co-working space containing offices, classrooms, gardens and flexible work areas for people working in these fields, where they will be able to meet and share ideas and initiatives. A visitor and conference center is also being built, where schools will be able to run workshops, and where even events such as weddings could be held.

As well as being a beautiful place to visit and escape the stresses of urban life, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens places great emphasis on its sense of community and education and being a place where people don’t just visit but also become involved and learn; thus, it has a strong volunteer program.

The volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and ages, including pensioners, people with special needs, and prisoners doing community service, but all share the desire to make a contribution to the Botanical Gardens and recognise the benefits and pleasure in spending time outside in nature.

Volunteers can become involved in a variety of projects, ranging from helping to plant and manage urban gardens throughout the city, particularly in schools, to growing plants for purchase by the public or working in the gift shop, for those who prefer more interaction with the public.

Like the vast majority of places normally open to the public, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, due to the coronavirus, has regrettably been closed to the public since the middle of March.

In addition to the sadness at seeing the gardens closed, this has also created financial difficulties, as the plants and 12 hectares (30 acres) of gardens still need to be watered and maintained, even if there are no visitors.

A fund-raising campaign has been started to help maintain the more than 400 rare and endangered species, with people being encouraged to buy memberships, which would entitle them to visit the gardens as many times as they want, once the gardens are reopened to the public.

Where possible, plants were taken to volunteers’ homes for them to look after, which both helped look after the plants and enabled the volunteers to feel involved and to make a difference, while still adhering to the guidelines to remain at home.

Hannah Rendell, the executive director of the gardens, stated that “during this health pandemic, one of the most frustrating aspects for the botanical gardens is being closed at a time when we are so deeply needed by the public. We are reaching out in every way possible to encourage people to plant, learn and stay connected to nature during their isolation. Our slogan in the gardens is ‘Plants Grow People,’ but at this time we need to allow the plants, gardens and all open green spaces to help heal and care for our mental health.”

In line with the gradual reopening of places in Israel, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens reopened for special education groups on May 1, but it is unclear when it will reopen to the greater public and families, although hopefully it will be soon, both for the sake of the gardens and for the public, which after almost two months of lockdown will appreciate the open spaces, beautiful grounds and vibrant nature even more.

I miss having a garden at the best of times, and after having spent the majority of the past two months in a flat, will be delighted to visit the gardens and spend some much-needed time in nature as soon as they reopen to the public.