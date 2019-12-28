A man entered the Chabad world headquarters and threatened to it shoot up

A man wearing a hoodie entered the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters located at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Friday morning and threatened to shoot up the place, according to ABC 7.

After approaching a congregant, the man reportedly left without further incident and headed towards the Utica Avenue subway station.According to the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, “There were no reported injuries as a result, there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was notified and are investigating this incident.”

The incident came only a few hours after a 30 year-old black woman allegedly harassed and slapped a group of three Jewish women aged 22, 26 and 31 years-old at Crown Street and Kingston Avenue, a five-minute walk south of the headquarters, according to Crown Heights Info. This incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

As many as seven recent anti-Semitic incidents in total over the past few days in New York are being investigated, ABC 7 reported.