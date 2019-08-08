Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

AG intends to indict ex-MK Haneen Zoabi for corruption

Zoabi will get a pre-indictment hearing to try to convince Mandelblit of her innocence before he makes a final decision.

By
August 8, 2019 11:53
AG intends to indict ex-MK Haneen Zoabi for corruption

MK Haneen Zoabi. (photo credit: BALAD SPOKESPERSON)

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced on Thursday that he will likely indict ex-Balad MK Haneen Zoabi for public corruption relating to the 2013 election campaign.

Zoabi will get a pre-indictment hearing to try to convince Mandelblit of her innocence before he makes a final decision.

According to Mandelblit, Zoabi is suspected of forgery, using forged documents, falsifying corporate documents, money laundering and attempts to receive fraudulent benefits.

Also likely to be charged are 35 other Balad and related officials, including former director-general Iwad Hussein, who collectively perpetrated fraud to receive NIS 3.2 million without reporting on the funds according to campaign finance laws.

The forgery and fraudulent documents were allegedly filed to the state comptroller as part of the obligations of parties to comply with campaign finance laws and continued from 2013-2016.

A Justice Ministry statement said that the fraud was systematic and meticulously planned and that the police send the file to the state prosecution in January 2018, but that additional investigative activities had drawn out the decision.


Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

August 8, 2019
Border control with Arkadi Zaides

By ORI J. LENKINSKI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings