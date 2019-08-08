AG intends to indict ex-MK Haneen Zoabi for corruption

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced on Thursday that he will likely indict ex-Balad MK Haneen Zoabi for public corruption relating to the 2013 election campaign.



Zoabi will get a pre-indictment hearing to try to convince Mandelblit of her innocence before he makes a final decision.

According to Mandelblit, Zoabi is suspected of forgery, using forged documents, falsifying corporate documents, money laundering and attempts to receive fraudulent benefits.Also likely to be charged are 35 other Balad and related officials, including former director-general Iwad Hussein, who collectively perpetrated fraud to receive NIS 3.2 million without reporting on the funds according to campaign finance laws.The forgery and fraudulent documents were allegedly filed to the state comptroller as part of the obligations of parties to comply with campaign finance laws and continued from 2013-2016.A Justice Ministry statement said that the fraud was systematic and meticulously planned and that the police send the file to the state prosecution in January 2018, but that additional investigative activities had drawn out the decision.

