AG to High Court: I’ll say if PM can form gov’t if you make final call

Intervention could be overly activist or saving voter from being blindsided

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 18:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told the High Court of Justice on Friday that he would only give his opinion pre-election about whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government if the court confirms to him that it intends to rule on the issue at this pre-election stage.
Although Mandelblit refused to take a definitive side, his remarkable legal opinion summarized both sides of the question on an issue which could determine the fate of the nation.
He summarized arguments both about whether the voters had a right to know the court’s decision pre-election or whether the very act of the court issuing an opinion pre-election would be an undue interference with voters’ right to choose.
All of this has come to a head following Mandelblit’s own decision to issue an indictment against Netanyahu for bribery and other crimes on November 21.
However, there are disparate legal arguments about whether Netanyahu must resign in the near future because of the indictment or whether he can stay in office until a future potential conviction and the exhaustion of all appeals.
Since that question itself is ambiguous, there is also a lack of clarity about whether the court must weigh in pre-election.
A group of hi-tech officials filed a petition earlier in December pressing the issue.
In response to the petition, Mandelblit said that the complexity of the issue and the massive consequences it carried for the country mandated that the High Court confirm ti would decide the issue and by an expanded panel of between five to nine justices.
Typical High Court panels involve only three justices, and expanded panels are reserved for issues of constitutional and historical significance to the country.
Second, by the very fact that Mandelblit did not take the court’s initial order to give his opinion, and suggested that the court had to effectively “convince” him that it was going to determine the issue, he hinted that it would be better for the judicial establishment to let the voters decide the issue.
He also said that he would prefer that the court decide the issue without him having to weigh in at all, with the court being able to note that he effectively took a neutral stance on the question.
Supporting pushing off the decision, he noted a High Court decision from a 2006 petition against Tzahi Hanegbi in which the state told the court it should not weigh in pre-election as this would be seen as undue interference by the judicial branch with the will of the voters.
He added that the High Court was being asked to make a declarative decision about something which was not yet concrete, which it usually preferred not to do.
In other words, until a post-election scenario where Netanyahu already has the support of 61 MKs, deciding the issue can be viewed as premature by several months.
In addition, the attorney-general said that the question of who to give the mandate to for forming a new government was an issue where the country’s president has unusually wide discretion.
This meant that it would be even more difficult to explain the High Court interfering with that discretion.
Also, Mandelblit noted that the High Court had rejected parallel petitions on this issue by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel – though he acknowledged that the current petition posed a harder question.
However, Mandelblit also put forward significant reasons for the High Court to weigh in imminently and pre-election.
He said that if it turns out that Netanyahu comes out of the upcoming March 2 election with the support of 61 MKs, that a High Court ruling at that late date disqualifying him could be disastrous.
Mandelblit noted that all of the crucial legal facts to rule on the issue are already known and that leaving the average voter and the political class in the dark about Netanyahu’s status would be unfair.
Essentially, he said that if the court might disqualify him, it needed to tell voters and the political class that in advance so that they could adjust their votes and strategies accordingly, and not be caught blindsided after it was too late for them to adjust.
The attorney-general cited a famous High Court opinion from a few years ago in which the court had fired three mayors because they were indicted, but then allowed them to run for re-election leaving the question of being elected to the voter.
In that case, the state’s position was that the High Court should decide the issue pre-election so that there would be no cloud or ambiguity over the election results.
It is unclear how and when the High Court will rule.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Case 1000 case 2000 Case 4000
