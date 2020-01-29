Abbas to Netanyahu: We are free to end security coordination at any time

One day after the "Deal of the Century" details were published, presented in a joint statement by US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas continues to lambast the move.As reported by the central news agency, Abbas sent a letter on Wednesday to the Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein a-Sheikh, following a-Sheikh's meeting with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. There, Kahlon was given a letter written in Arabic and in Abbas' handwriting, to be given to Netanyahu. In his letter Abbas attacked "The Deal of the Century" and claimed that, "the plan is an American and Israeli abandonment of the Oslo Accords." Abbas also added that if the deal is embraced by Israel, "the PA will consider itself free to break any and all agreements signed with Israel, including security coordination between the two sides."