Abu Ghosh to name main street after late King of Jordan

The Arab-Israeli town will honor the late monarch who signed the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 23, 2019 14:18
Hussein Rabin

King Hussein of Jordan lights prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s cigarette at the royal residence in Aqaba after signing a peace treaty. (photo credit: YAACOV SAAR/GPO)

 
Abu Ghosh intends to rename its main street after the late King Hussein of Jordan, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

The Arab-Israeli town, located 10 kilometers west of Jerusalem on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, will honor the late monarch who signed the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.

Once the change is made, the town will be the first in Israel to honor a recent Arab leader.


   

