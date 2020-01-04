After snowfall in the Golan Heights, Mount Hermon closes due to weather

The Mount Hermon site management announced that the mountain will be closed to visitors on Saturday due to weather and overnight snowfall. The website emphasized that the decision was due to the weather forecast and not because of the security tensions in the region as a result of the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in an attack by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said visitors could go to the site, but the mountain later announced the weather-related closure.