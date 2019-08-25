Ahead of elections, settlers allowed to move into Hebron's Beit HaMachpela

In a nod to right-wing voters Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his permission to settlers to move into a story structure in Hebron, across from the Tomb of the Patriarchs known as Beit HaMachpela.



Hebron's Jewish community has battled Netanyahu and the Civil Administration for at least the last seven years to secure permission to live in the structure, which it holds it purchased from a Palestinian family.

The placement of Jews in the otherwise Palestinian neighborhood of the city marks the continued expansion of the Jewish community in the area near the Tomb.On Sunday, just one day after the 90th anniversary of the 1929 Hebron massacre in which 67 Jews were killed, Shlomo Levinger announced that the Civil Administration had given its approval to preliminarily register the property to the Jewish community, a move that allows them to move into the apartments.Last year the Civil Administration allows the Jewish community to move into two apartment buildings a short distance away, on the other side of the Tomb, known as Beit Rachel and Beit Leah.The move comes in advance of the September 17th elections

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });