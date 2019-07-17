Aiming to reduce crowding, Israel Railways launches standing carriages

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Seeking to reduce rail network overcrowding, Israel Railways has announced the start of a "suburban travel" pilot program, introducing train carriages that enable standing-only travel during rush hour.



Seats and tables have been dismantled from the lower floor of three double-decker train carriages and replaced by folding seats and handles for safe standing. The adaptation will provide room for 20% more passengers per carriage, as well as quick entry and exit from the carriages to the platform.

The carriages will operate on the Binyamina-Rehovot line from Sunday, where average passenger travel time stands at approximately 30 minutes. Passengers will be able to provide immediate feedback on the pilot via an online form, accessible via a QR code on display in the carriages and at platforms.Should the pilot prove successful, Israel Railways said, additional carriages will be converted to enable standing-only room."Alongside our primary task of mass transportation between major metropolitan areas in Israel, the train carries out a mass transportation mission from suburbs to city centers - a function usually carried out by a metro or light rail," Israel Railways said in a statement."We hope that this move - along with other steps currently being taken, such as reinforcing northern line frequency and providing information concerning crowding on trains on our website and application - will help reduce crowding on these lines."Speaking in December ahead of leaving Israel Railways, former chief executive Shahar Ayalon said the company is currently facing a shortage of approximately 150 train carriages to adequately fulfill the demand of the network but does not have the resources at its disposal to order the necessary infrastructure.Crowding caused by the shortage of carriages has been exacerbated by the diversion of infrastructure to the recently-opened railway connecting Ben-Gurion Airport to Jerusalem.On Monday, Israel Railways announced that it would be constructing automatic bicycle parking systems at four train stations as part of another pilot program.Overground systems capable of holding 50 bicycles and scooters will be installed at Beersheva North-University and Netanya train stations, and underground systems holding 200 bicycles and scooters will be constructed at Tel Aviv - Savidor Center and Herzliya.Approximately 5,500 passengers arrive daily at Israel's train stations by bicycle, with some 4,500 taking their bicycles on board. An estimated 30% of those passengers start or end their journeys at the four selected stations.Costing a reported NIS 20 million, the systems developed by Spanish company Biceberg and constructed locally by Parking38, are operated by a smartphone application and can store or retrieve bicycles within 30 seconds. Parking will be free for the first 12 hours, and then cost three shekels per hour.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



