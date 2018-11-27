Air Supply ready to get 'Lost in Love' in Caesarea

Soft rock duo Air Supply.
(photo credit: MICHAEL SCHOENFELD)
Soft rock duo Air Supply is heading back to Israel for a concert next year - its fifth time in just the past decade.
The band was most recently in Israel in November 2016
The band - made up of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock - will be performing at the Caesarea Amiptheater on May 16. The duo are sure to bring out all their beloved 80s hits for their fans - including "All Out of Love," "Making Love Out of Nothing At All," "Even the Nights are Better" and more.
, when it performed in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa. The aging crooners also played here in 2014, 2011 and 2008.
This time around they've picked a busy week in the Jewish State, with their concert scheduled for the same night as the second semi-final competition of the Eurovision in Tel Aviv.
In a 2016 interview with The Jerusalem Post
, Hitchcock said they always enjoy their time in Israel
.
"We always have a great time there and the fans have been great to us,” Hitchcock said. “It's a beautiful country, love the food, love the wine - it’s a pleasure to be there every time.”
Tickets for the show are available at eventim.co.il/AirSupply or *9066, and range from NIS 194-654.
