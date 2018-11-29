Alternative Orthodox kashrut authority certifies Sinai hotel

Beduin ride camels in the Sinai Peninsula in 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has certified its first establishment outside of Israel, a hotel popular with Israeli tourists in the Sinai peninsula, according to a Tzohar press release.
This upcoming Hanukkah, a Tzohar-trained and certified kashrut supervisor will provide full kosher supervision at the La Playa Beach Resort Taba Hotel.
“Over the past year, we have succeeded in bringing about a real revolution in kashrut supervision here in Israel, with over 100 eateries that were previously not certified and are now accessible to the kosher consumer," a Tzohar spokesperson said. "We hope and plan to expand this option to other hotels and restaurants outside of the country that are looking to serve the kosher market and respond to the demand of travelers and customers who embrace kashrut.”
According to Tzohar, they have received many inquires for kashrut supervision at hotels in Europe and Africa, and are expanding their organization to respond to the influx.
“We take considerable pride that our service, defined by transparency and attention to detail and strict observance of halacha, will now be available to people even beyond Israel’s borders,” the organization said.
