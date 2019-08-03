Ambassador Friedman: Failed Palestinian State is last thing world needs

US Ambassador David Friedman.
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that “the last thing the world needs is a failed Palestinian State.”
Friedman explained that the reason the administration of US President Donald Trump is not using the term “two state solution” is “ not because we’re trying to drive to a one state solution,” rather, the US is unwilling to agree in advance to a Palestinian state as that word “conjures up with it so many potential issues.”
He went on to say that right now the Palestinian Authority is unable to deal with Hamas and leaves that to Israel to take care of.
The one thing that can’t happen, he explained, is that the Palestinians reach a state, and that state is then overrun by ISIS and Hezbollah.
This is why the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin used the term Palestinian Autonomy and why the US also uses that term. Friedman said.
“We want the Palestinians to have autonomy,” he said, “we believe in Palestinian autonomy.”
He further explained that Israel’s ability to take chances decreased since the Oslo peace accords due to the changing factors in the region. Among them the Syrian Civil War and the threats posed to the Jewish State by Iran.
