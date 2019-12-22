The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amir Ohana: A-G's behavior didn't help his candidate's chances

"You can do what you want, but I don't intend to discuss specific names of other candidates, not [Deputy State Attorney Shlomo] Lemberger, and not anyone else. My choice is clear."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 10:34
Justice Minister Amir Ohana with Attorney Orli Ben-Ari, his choice to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan
Justice Minister Amir Ohana stated that while there's still a chance that Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lemberger, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's choice to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzen, will be chosen, "the behavior of the attorney general and other officials in the Justice Ministry, let's say, didn't help his chances," in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio on Sunday.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has opposed Ohana's appointment of Deputy Central District Attorney Orli Ben-Ari as the replacement for Nitzan.
The justice minister stressed that Lemberger is still on the list of candidates, but that the "forceful, invalid behavior, the opinion of the attorney general that is, in my eyes, unreasonable to an extreme, didn't help his chances. It didn't negate his chances, but didn't help [either]."
Ohana added that candidates for the position need criminal knowledge and experience with the system. The Kan broadcasters responded that Lemberger has more experience than Ben Ari, because of the positions he's held. Ohana responded that he's not going to discuss specific names.
"I can discuss or not discuss whatever I want," said Ohana. "You can do what you want, but I don't intend to discuss specific names of other candidates, not Lemberger, and not anyone else. My choice is clear."
Ohana stated on Friday that Ben-Ari's appointment was a done deal, despite the attorney general's and the High Court's opposition.
Mandelblit explained his opposition by essentially categorizing Ben-Ari Ginzberg (who has the same surname as the higher-ranked Liat Ben-Ari, prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) as a well-respected veteran, but who is still only a second to third level official who would not normally be considered for the top spot.
He said that normally the top spot is filled by one of a few deputy state attorneys or one of the six district attorneys.
The attorney-general added Ben-Ari Ginzberg had even competed to become a district attorney three times, and failed to be selected each time.
There is speculation Ohana picked her specifically due to this rejection, believing that she is angry with the top state prosecution echelon for being repeatedly passed over for promotion, and thus would be more open to his entreaties on various issues.
In the meantime, Mandelblit said Ohana should endorse his pick of Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lemberger, viewed as Nitzan’s top deputy and the current number-two prosecutor nation-wide.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


