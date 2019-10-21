Arab MKs on Netanyahu handing back mandate: Good riddance

MK Ayman Odeh places camera in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's face during debate on bill legislating filming in polling stations. (photo credit: ISAAC HARARI / KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)



Joint List leader Ayman Odeh responded to the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return the mandate to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday by saying: “The former magician ran out of tricks."



Referring to the nickname Netanyahu once had, as that of a magician for his political savvy, Odeh said that, seeing as Netanyahu’s bag of tricks is empty, “he is trying the incitement card.”

He expressed hope that this will be the last time Netanyahu is able to “incite against Arab citizens as prime minister.”



MK Aida Touma-Suleiman [Joint List] responded with the Jewish blessing a father says when his son reaches the age of 13, “blessed is he who rid me of this one’s punishment.”



MK Ofer Cassif [Hadash] repeated the expression and called Netanyahu “the worst prime minister in the history of the state.”



Among the few to bring up the issue, the Communist MK called Netanyahu “the slave of the wealthy and a partner to the crimes of unchecked capitalism.”



Netanyahu, who once served as Finance Minister, is often credited for opening up Israel’s economy and shaping the nation into an innovation power-house.



Blue and White MK Moshe Yaalon said that “all that we had been through recently is due to the criminal entanglement [of Netanyahu] and his personal war to survive. All else is lies and spins.”

