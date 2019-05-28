Arab-on-Arab crime 'a plague' Israeli-Arab leaders tell president

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Escalating violence in Arab towns and villages will erupt like a plague throughout the country, Arab leaders warned on Monday night at the iftar dinner hosted at the President's Residence by President Reuven Rivlin.

Kadi Iyad Zahalka, head of the High Sharia Court in Jerusalem and Ara Arara Council head Mudar Yunis who chairs the Forum of Local Arab Authorities each spoke of the acute need to curb the violence which is making innocent Arab citizens fearful for their safety.

The annual iftar gathering at the President's Residence symbolizes equality, dignity, security and the rule of law said Zahalka, "but this is not the reality."

There is so much violence and crime that Arab citizens do not feel safe, and feel that they can easily fall victim, he stated.

"Arab society is bleeding and the innocents are screaming 'save us,'" he declared.

Even though there are now many more Arabs in the police force, Zahalka acknowledged, "crime and violence continue unchecked."

Citing the deaths in the past year of 22 Arab men and six Arab women who were killed by fellow Arabs, Zahalka called for the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee headed by a representative from the Prime Minister's Office in order to establish an emergency program geared to the elimination of violence.

Such a committee should also determine provisions to be made for widows, children, injured persons and people suffering the traumatic effects of violence, he insisted.

Arabs are not criminals by nature, commented Yunis, who pointed to circumstances which made some of them engage in criminal activity. For instance, Arabs who built homes without first acquiring a permit, had those homes taken down by the authorities. What they did was illegal he said, but implied that the unlicensed construction was due to the fact that Arabs are frequently denied a permit when they apply.

An Arab doctor under threat, buys a gun for his own safety, but Arabs are not supposed to have guns, and this makes him a criminal, Yunis instanced, adding that mayors who want to make plans for the communities which they lead, always have to take into account that their plans will be thwarted by criminal elements.

"Only the government can bring about change, because we don't have the resources" he stressed.

He admitted that the police were trying to improve the situation, "but they're not doing what they should be doing."

Rivlin said that there had been no need this year to remind him of Ramadan, because he was constantly witness to cooperation and coexistence among the Jewish and Arab physicians and nurses who were caring for his wife Nechama who is recuperating from a lung transplant at Beilinson hospital.

Things in Israel happen so quickly said Rivlin, that it was easy to forget how recently the Knesset elections had taken place. He and others whose loved ones were the recipients of the most professional nursing care during Ramadan when Muslem physicians and nurses were fasting, were extremely appreciative of their devotion to duty, he said.

In relating to the elections, Rivlin lashed out against those who had sought to delegitimize the Arab parties, adding that he was also concerned about the low voting ratio in the over-all Arab community.

"Not voting is a privilege that we cannot afford to give ourselves," he said, and cautioned that this should be remembered in the event of another election in the near future.

He also declared that any form of discrimination against Arabs is a danger to democracy.

Eliminating, crime, violence and discrimination was a national mission to be equally shared by all citizens, he said, emphasizing the word "all."

He was aware he said, of how much law-abiding Arab-Israelis are hurt by violence, crime and discrimination. "We want to live together, but first we want to live," said Rivlin.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



