Arizona governor visits Western Wall with family for Christmas

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday with his three sons. He was greeted by chief rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.The governor said he came to the holy city of Jerusalem with his family for the holidays, and mentioned that he feels a very close connection with Jews and Judaism – even giving his three sons biblical names: Jack, from the biblical Jacob; Joe, from the biblical Joseph; and Sam, from the biblical Samuel.165,000 Christian tourists from several denominations that have come to Israel to celebrate Christmas, with many visiting the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Via Dolorosa and the Mount of Olives on pilgrimages. Tourism Minister Yariv Levin has even called for the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to stay open for an extended period of time to accommodate the Christian tourists.Many other Christian tourists visit Nazareth and Bethlehem, as well.Rabbi Rabinowitz told the governor that "even a small amount of light dispels deep darkness," and explained that the story of Hanukkah was proof of the light that has spread across the world.Ducey, who has a Catholic upbringing, was moved by the visit, and he and his sons signed the Western Wall's guestbook with prayers for health and happiness.The governor and his family are among the estimated