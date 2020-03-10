Ben-Gurion Airport train station closes for incoming flights

The only ones allowed to use it from the airport will be those returning from domestic flights, air-crew members, and people who work at the airport. All others using the train will need to present the railway workers with permits or airline tickets proving their claims.

The train station at Ben-Gurion airport will be closed for those landing in Israel the airport beginning on Wednesday.The only ones allowed to use it from the airport will be those returning from domestic flights, air-crew members, and people who work at the airport. All others using the train will need to present the railway workers with permits or airline tickets proving their claims.The station will still serve those who need to get to the airport to embark on their flights.

Among these steps, they call on all people entering the country to be told not to use the trains at all, not just the Ben-Gurion airport station.

The union of railway workers released a statement calling for a series of steps to ensure health regulations are kept on the trains.Among these steps, they call on all people entering the country to be told not to use the trains at all, not just the Ben-Gurion airport station.



The union sent a letter on Monday to Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Railway Company CEO Michael Maixner asking for extra help to ensure the public obey the new instructions.

The letter was sent after a man, who was confirmed to carry the novel coronavirus, ignored the instructions and used a train to get from the airport to his home in Acre, thus causing all those who used the train alongside him to be required to be quarantined.



The man landed on March 5 and took the 06:05 p.m. train to Nahariya. He got off at Acre at 8:04 p.m.